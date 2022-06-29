Rancho La Gloria , a wine-based cocktail brand, announced the addition of Ranch Water to its award-winning lineup of agave-based ready-to-drink alcohol beverages. Formerly launched under the Texas Ranch Water Co. label, the agave-brewed seltzer has officially transitioned to the Rancho La Gloria portfolio.

Released in 2020 as a ready-to-drink ode to the signature Texas-style cocktail, Texas Ranch Water Co. became one of the fastest-growing agave-based hard seltzer brands. While the cocktail has been a staple drink of choice for Texans for years, only recently did it see an uptick in popularity nationwide. Brewed with 100% Blue Weber Agave, ranch water is a natural fit in Rancho La Gloria's robust agave-centric portfolio. With an updated look and unique flavors, Ranch Water offers Rancho La Gloria a new vertical for growth as the hard seltzer boom continues.

The addition of the Ranch Water products to Rancho La Gloria's portfolio follows the April announcement of a collaboration with platinum hip-hop recording artist, Mike, as the official partner of his "The Not My First Rodeo Tour," bringing the revamped beverage to his 18 remaining shows in the United States and Canada throughout the summer. Stemming from the early success of the touring partnership, Rancho La Gloria set their sights on joining forces with its Ranch Water products.

"With the recent growth in popularity of ranch water in the marketplace, we're thrilled for Rancho La Gloria to now have its own line," said Russell Stanley, COO of Patco Brands. "Adding another agave-based offering to our Rancho La Gloria lineup further bolsters our presence as leaders in the agave-based beverage category and we are thrilled to offer adult shoppers a refreshing, better-for-you option that is low in calories, sugar and easy to drink."

Featuring a similar taste profile as the original Texas-based ranch water cocktail, the canned variety under Rancho La Gloria comes in at 5% ABV, with only 100 calories and two grams of carbs per serving. In addition to the four core flavors– Grapefruit, Lime, Tangerine and Watermelon– Rancho La Gloria is introducing two seasonal flavors for a limited time. Pickle Back and Spicy Mango are now available in select markets and can be found on shelves through August 2022.