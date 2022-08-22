As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance it was a natural step to expand the globally successful God is a Woman clean fragrance line into a self-care line of body products.

"Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process," says Ariana Grande. "My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it's all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection."

As an extension of the brand's commitment to continuing to develop clean beauty products, the God is a Woman Body Line upholds the standards of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty Program, meaning the products are made with Clean Ingredients, are Cruelty Free and Vegan.

"For years Ulta Beauty guests have loved Ariana Grande fragrances, and we know they'll embrace the God Is A Woman body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm," says Penny Coy, vice president merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "As the proud retail partner, we're delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better."

The new God is a Woman Body Line includes a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray.