Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, and Saputo Dairy, a producer of leading British food brands and value-added ingredients were recently honored with the Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year Award at the UK Packaging Awards.

The ceremony was held on October 12, at Grosvenor House in London, where 28 awards were given out in a variety of categories related to packaging excellence. The winners were decided by a panel of judges in a two-part process that included online judging followed by one day of in-person evaluation.

Emerging from a shortlist of six contenders, the AmPrima Recycle Ready Flowpack was named the Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year. The winning packaging came in the form of Cathedral City’s grated cheese packaging, which allows for enhanced freshness, convenience and sustainability. A Saputo brand, Cathedral City specializes in making high quality cheese products from responsibly sourced means.

“The collaboration between both companies addresses some of the biggest challenges facing cheese manufacturers: how to switch to more sustainable packaging that can run on high-speed production lines, while maintaining the same level of product protection and shelf life,” said Yi Jiang, marketing director dairy at Amcor. “Our AmPrima® solution runs on Saputo Dairy UK’s existing filling machines, enabling a seamlessly transition to a more sustainable alternative.”

To learn more about the UK Packaging Awards, please visit https://ukpackagingawards.co.uk/.