JohnsByrne, a premium packaging and custom print leader, recently took home the prestigious "Package of the Year" award at the Paperboard Packaging Council's (PPC) 78th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. This marks the third time JohnsByrne has collected the industry's top honor over the past seven years. "The Package of the Year" top honor was one of four awards in this year's competition earned by JohnsByrne.



The company's winning package, Kiehl's Advent Calendar for 2020, took two awards in the competition - not only the top "Package of the Year" honor but also won the Gold Award for Sustainability. In addition, JohnsByrne also won a Gold Award for Achievement in Packaging for the Case Makes Swatch Kit and an Excellence Award in Packaging for the Rabbit Hole Rigid Box. The packaging designs recognized in PPC's competition represent some of the year's best folding cartons and rigid boxes.



"Not surprisingly, Kiehl's has a cult-like following of customers dedicated to their products," stated Corey Gustafson, president of JohnsByrne. "The Advent Calendar is a special celebration with feature artists, products and designs. You can actually see the love customers have for the Calendar in unboxing videos and linked social media posts that many people have posted on their own!"



This is the 7th Advent Calendar by JohnsByrne for Kiehl's. The challenge: to create a calendar that not only provided an extraordinary consumer holiday experience but for the first time was made of 100% recyclable materials to embody Kiehl's commitment to sustainable packaging, and its "Future Made Better" theme. Result: a luxurious, intricate Advent Calendar made entirely of sustainable materials, and without the plastics traditionally used in such packages...the greenest holiday campaign ever.



The design - representing a whimsical visit to a Kiehl's store - includes 24 Kiehl's products in individual straight-tuck cartons, designed for a snug, puzzle-like fit inside the outer hinged box. So not only does the enclosing box double as a shelf display, but the individual boxes also offer a premium unboxing experience... and the entire Calendar can be reused.



"The Calendar encompasses everything Kiehl's required from us in this annual showpiece and more, including sustainability, stunning graphics and an unboxing experience like none other for the customer," added Corey Gustafson. "Annual production has tripled since our first Calendar for Kiehl's seven years ago and has included amazing enhancements each year. This is the type of challenge our structural engineers excel at meeting, and we are thrilled to be awarded Package of the Year."



No wonder this collectible sells out early every year, and customers keep their Advent Calendars long after the holidays are over.



"The 2021 competition was fierce, highlighting not only the expertise and virtuosity of PPC members but also the sustainable nature and limitless creative possibilities of paperboard," according to the 2021 Panel Award Judges. Regarding the Kiehl's Advent Calendar designed by JohnsByrne, the judges noted the sustainability emphasis: "They replaced the inner vac tray from previous years with these beautiful boxes and graphics to tell the story for the countdown to Christmas."

