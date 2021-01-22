As a keynote sponsor of the 2021 International Dairy Forum, Amcor says it will demonstrate its sustainable solutions and innovative design and delivery that are able of extending shelf life for customers. Amcor will highlight its latest developments in sustainability and dairy packaging solutions during a webinar Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. EST at the virtual Dairy Forum 2021.

“As consumer demands increase, brands know they need smarter and more sustainable packaging strategies in order to break from the pack and truly differentiate themselves,” says Carmen Becker, vice president and general manager, Amcor Rigid Packaging, Specialty Containers. “We offer the capabilities that are best suited to meet strong growth in key dairy segments through stellar design, one-of-a-kind preform technology, and industry-leading manufacturing.”

Visit www.idfa.org/events/dairy-forum-2021 for more information.