Trivium Packaging, the $3.3B global metal packaging leader, is honored to receive an Award of Distinction in Package Innovation in the Technical Design category from PAC Global and a WorldStar Global Packaging award in the Alcoholic Beverages category for its work on AMBEV S.A. Budweiser’s limited edition 2022 World Cup aluminum beer bottles.

The PAC Global Awards honor the best in packaging innovation, sustainable design, and brand marketing. This is the fourth year in a row that Trivium has won in any category for the PAC Global Awards. The WorldStar award, organized by the World Packaging Organization and considered one of the most prestigious packaging awards, celebrates the continual advancement of the state of packaging design and technology and creates a living standard of international packaging excellence.

Trivium's collaboration with Budweiser, a renowned leader in the beverage industry, exemplifies a profound commitment to environmental responsibility and progressive packaging solutions. Utilizing Budweiser’s vision, Trivium created a beer bottle that was both visually engaging and environmentally sustainable. The bottles are made from infinitely recyclable aluminum, and Trivium’s advanced printing technologies allowed them to print the flags of world champion teams straight onto the bottles, eliminating the need for additional labels.

“We are so proud to see our partnership with such a well-respected brand like Budweiser acknowledged for its creativity and innovation in packaging design. It's our hope that these designs and our recyclable aluminum bottles brought our message of sustainability to the world stage,” says Trivium’s General Manager, Brazil, Aislan Pereira.

Trivium Packaging worked closely with Budweiser to produce bottles that resonated with World Cup fans around the globe. The direct printing of the designs on the bottles created an item that was not only eye-catching but could be kept as a collector’s item.

By leveraging Trivium's expertise in metal packaging, the collaboration has yielded an aluminum can design that minimizes environmental impact without compromising on quality or functionality. Compared to traditional glass bottles found on the market, Budweiser’s aluminum World Cup bottles were up to 80% lighter in weight, providing CO2 reductions in transport and energy savings in the brewing process.



