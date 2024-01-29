Coca‑Cola will temporarily remove labels from Sprite and Sprite Zero on-the-go bottles in a limited trial of “label-less” packaging.

While existing labels are recyclable, removing them simplifies the recycling process for consumers by eliminating the need to separate the labels from the bottles. Plus, it reduces the amount of packaging material used overall.

Shoppers at selected Tesco Express stores in Brighton and Hove, Bristol, London and Manchester will see the “naked” bottles on shelves from January through March.

The pilot will involve labels being temporarily removed from single 500ml Sprite and Sprite Zero bottles and replaced with an embossed logo on the front of the pack. Laser-engraved product and nutritional information will appear on the back.

There is also the option to scan the QR code on the bottle, which provides all the usual product data that consumers would find on a labeled bottle. The EAN/barcode is on the closure, making it easy to scan at checkout.

Like existing Sprite packaging, the clear, 100% recycled PET bottles feature green and transparent attached caps identifying them as Sprite or Sprite Zero, respectively.

In recent years, Coca‑Cola has rolled out a number of design changes to help reduce packaging waste, including turning Sprite bottles from green to clear plastic to make them easier to recycle.

It has also introduced attached caps to its bottles, ensuring that the cap stays connected to the bottle after opening to reduce the potential for littering. The company also has invested in new designs to reduce the amount of packaging it uses, such as creating lightweight bottles and reducing the materials used in external packaging.