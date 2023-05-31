Trivium Packaging, a global leader in infinitely recyclable metal packaging solutions, has released its 2022 sustainability report, detailing Trivium’s extensive efforts to implement sustainable practices across the entire supply chain.

Those efforts range from sourcing through suppliers with a proven dedication to Trivium’s sustainability journey to implementing strategies for reducing carbon emissions on Trivium’s production sites, and more. The report also features the community and industry-wide efforts Trivium puts into practice to empower, educate, and lead their communities in eco-friendly and sustainable actions to make the world a more positive place.

Highlights from Trivium’s report:

Reducing carbon emissions from operations : In 2022, Trivium introduced various operational excellence programs aimed at reducing carbon and increasing the recycling of waste streams across its plants. These programs and others led to an overall reduction of carbon emissions by 7.3% , compared to 2021, against an original target of 4.2% and a larger target of a 15% reduction by 2025. In 2022, Trivium opened a new production facility in the Netherlands for Ausnutria products that runs on zero-emission energy sources like geothermal heating and green electricity.

: In 2022, Trivium introduced various operational excellence programs aimed at reducing carbon and increasing the recycling of waste streams across its plants. These programs and others led to an , compared to 2021, against an original target of 4.2% and a larger target of a 15% reduction by 2025. In 2022, Trivium opened a new production facility in the Netherlands for Ausnutria products that runs on like geothermal heating and green electricity. Sustainable innovation : Trivium has received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis , a provider of business sustainability ratings, for the second year in a row. In 2022, Trivium conducted more than 60 customer innovation sessions globally, leading to more sustainable packaging. Trivium is also proud to have continued its strong tradition of award-winning technical and sustainable innovation, receiving 10 awards across a range of categories and geographies.

: Trivium has received a , a provider of business sustainability ratings, for the second year in a row. In 2022, Trivium conducted more than globally, leading to more sustainable packaging. Trivium is also proud to have continued its strong tradition of award-winning technical and sustainable innovation, receiving across a range of categories and geographies. Safe, engaged, and responsible workforce : Trivium recognizes that caring for the climate and people is a business imperative and that the company’s stakeholders increasingly expect it to make meaningful efforts toward positive climate and community action.

“Sustainability is embedded into the heart of our business,” says Trivium CEO Michael Mapes. “Not just because of our metal packaging solutions’ intrinsically infinite circularity that can protect, promote and preserve a wide range of everyday consumer products – but also because we are focused on making sustainability a foundational pillar of our ongoing business transformation by nurturing a deeply rooted sustainability mindset across all our functions, regions and sites.”

2022 was a year of tremendous achievements in sustainability for Trivium. This year’s Sustainability Report not only highlights the successes of the company’s broad operations but also transparently acknowledges the places where improvements are still needed.

To view the full report, visit triviumpackaging.com/sustainability



