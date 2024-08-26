Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is teaming up with sustainable serveware provider Drinique to introduce a simplified in-room breakfast experience using a new line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50% certified recycled materials. The new serveware provides a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their breakfast without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates while also eliminating the need for plastic cling wrap, making for a more sustainable experience.

Offering an innovative product made from durable and long-lasting sustainable reusable materials, Drinique’s bento box-style serveware is made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew, a durable plastic powered by Eastman’s innovative molecular recycling technologies that sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills. This new serveware, designed to work well in fast-paced food service environments, will replace traditional porcelain dishes for in-room breakfast service. The reusable serveware is being used for in-room breakfast service aboard Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva® first and will be rolled out across NCL’s entire 19-ship fleet before the end of the year.

"We are excited to help companies like NCL drive change to meet their environmental goals," said Andrew Elliott, President of Drinique. "By leveraging the sustainability and durability of Tritan Renew, we aim to help our partners innovate and continue to provide guests with an effortless dining experience while reducing single use plastic waste across the globe."

This new initiative is just one of the many ways Norwegian is showing it’s committed to driving a positive impact on society and the environment through its global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain™. In 2018, NCL became the first major global cruise line to eliminate single-use plastic straws across its fleet and private destinations as well as single-use plastic water bottles in 2020. To date, these efforts have resulted in the elimination of more than 27 million single-use plastic water bottles and 77 million plastic straws.

“As part of our commitment to reduce the use of single plastic on board, we continuously search for opportunities to implement new environmentally friendly practices, while keeping our mission of delivering more experiences so our guests can vacation better with us top of mind,” said Mark Kansley, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line. “We’re excited to continue to work with Drinique to introduce these new reusable bento boxes across our fleet and continue doing our part to protect and preserve the environment.”

To learn more about on NCL’s Sail & Sustain™ program, click here.