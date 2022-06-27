Vital Proteins announced the launch of Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides, containing the same grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen with an added boost of lemon flavor.

The twist on the classic Collagen Peptides is the perfect way to flavor up your summer at 20 grams of collagen peptides and 0 grams of sugar per serving^^. Available for $26.99, Lemon Collagen Peptides offers a light, refreshing flavor that can give your favorite beverage a serious upgrade, with the same benefits as unflavored Collagen Peptides.

"At Vital Proteins, we're always thinking about how we can make the benefits of collagen peptides – healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints**^ – even more approachable to more people," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins.















