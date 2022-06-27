Vital Proteins announced the launch of Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides, containing the same grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen with an added boost of lemon flavor.
The twist on the classic Collagen Peptides is the perfect way to flavor up your summer at 20 grams of collagen peptides and 0 grams of sugar per serving^^. Available for $26.99, Lemon Collagen Peptides offers a light, refreshing flavor that can give your favorite beverage a serious upgrade, with the same benefits as unflavored Collagen Peptides."At Vital Proteins, we're always thinking about how we can make the benefits of collagen peptides – healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints**^ – even more approachable to more people," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins.
*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 3/20/2022.
**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
^^Not a low calorie food. See nutrition information for calorie content.
^Results may vary. Various studies have suggested benefits following daily consumption of collagen peptides for several months. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and for more information.