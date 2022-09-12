Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the launch of SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body, the first product from the professional-grade skincare line formulated to prevent and address visible signs of body skin aging for a toned look. It was created to diminish the look of crepey skin, address uneven skin texture, improve the appearance of body skin firmness and tone, and improve the look of sagging skin.

With more than two decades of excellence in innovation, SkinMedica continues to rely on research to formulate the most advanced and innovative professional-grade skincare products. Following the launch of the brand's Neck Correct Cream for Neck and Décolleté in April 2021, Allergan Aesthetics continues to expand its footprint with SkinMedica science for everybody with this dermatologist-tested product that can be used alone or following a body contouring procedure.

SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body contains carefully curated ingredients including Green Microalgae and Shitake Mushroom Extracts, Lemon Balm Extract, Coffea Arabica Seed Oil, Caffeine, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Japanese Parsley, Paradisi (Grapefruit Peel) Oil, and Ginger Root Extract.

SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body ($165 USD MSRP) is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com, and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. For use, dispense the lotion into hands, and massage into the skin until the product is fully absorbed. Apply to desired area twice daily or as needed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for body may be used alone or following a body contouring procedure. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram or click here.