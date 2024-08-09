ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced the commercialization of its fiber-based ProActive Recyclable RP-1050 product line. Initially launched in North America, RP-1050 has experienced tremendous commercial success, replacing traditional film overwrap with a fiber-based curbside recyclable option. The platform is also available in Europe and includes local manufacturing of this innovative product, further demonstrating ProAmpac's commitment to global sustainability.

This solution provides brands with a curbside recyclable alternative to traditional plastic film commonly used for overwraps. "RP-1050 is a prime example of a sustainable product with multi-regional applications, helping brands worldwide achieve their sustainability goals. This platform has high water resistance and excellent seal characteristics designed for high-speed fin and lap seal form-fill-seal applications," says Jim Tierney, vice president of product development for ProAmpac.

RP-1050 is designed especially for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products. Utilizing ProAmpac’s high-definition flexographic printing, RP-1050 enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement in natural kraft or bleached versions.

This versatile, high-performance, and easily recyclable packaging solution demonstrates ProAmpac’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable packaging solutions, please visit ProAmpac.com.