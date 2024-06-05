ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced the launch of its patent-pending ProActive Recyclable® FiberCool curbside recyclable insulated bag. Going beyond a standard Self-Opening Sack (SOS), FiberCool offers the convenience of curbside recyclability and a temperature retention solution for the food and grocery delivery market.

“The paper bag has not had much innovation over the past few decades; ProAmpac set out to change that,” says Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s Fiber Division.

“FiberCool is a pioneering one-piece design that enhances insulation properties, eliminates assembly time, saves storage space, and reduces materials and costs. Plus, it has been pre-qualified for curbside recyclability,” continued Chad.

As a more sustainable alternative to traditional multi-material and multi-step insulated packaging, FiberCool offers brands an elevated look with high-definition (HD) print quality. Available in different sizes, with variable QR codes, FiberCool can accommodate specific retailer delivery needs and applications.

“When subjected to a rigorous testing protocol, depending on the products, FiberCool outperforms a standard paper bag by demonstrating temperature retention by as much as 30%,” states Ray Recchia, global innovation manager of sustainable paper packaging for ProAmpac. “This improved thermal performance reduces food spoilage and waste, while also reducing packaging weight compared to traditional multi-part thermal bag packaging.”

ProAmpac’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in the launch of FiberCool, setting a new standard for curbside recyclable packaging in the food and grocery delivery market. With its superior insulation, ease of use and environmental benefits, FiberCool not only enhances delivery efficiency but also supports the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

For more information on FiberCool and ProAmpac's range of sustainable packaging options, visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.