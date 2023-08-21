When designing recyclable paper-based shipping boxes and envelopes, there’s one piece of the package that is easy to overlook — the adhesive tapes used to close, reinforce, and open the package. As consumer demand for more sustainable packaging continues to grow, it is important to consider these elements during the package design phase.

tesa’s new tear tape offers a paper-based option for shipping boxes and envelopes that provides a reliable opening experience for the end-user and helps simplify the recycling process. Tear tape is a thin strip of adhesive material applied to packaging to facilitate easy opening, and it typically utilizes a plastic backing material such as polypropylene. It is designed to create a controlled tear, allowing the consumer to easily open the package without the need for additional tools or excessive force.

Although it is a small component in terms of size on the package, it is often the only component of paper-based packaging that is not recyclable. Oftentimes, filling materials and adhesive tapes end up in wastepaper and must be meticulously separated before recycling can begin. This new product solution from tesa can be disposed of along with the paperboard material, confirmed by a recyclability test according to PTS-RH 021:2012. Plus, the paper backing comes from sustainably managed sources.

tesa® 51344 has been proven to perform on a wide range of materials, from paper mailers to 6mm E-flutes. The adhesive tape demonstrates excellent adhesive strength and reliable opening performance. The tape’s innovative, strong paper backing is combined with a high-tack adhesive, ensuring a reliable bond — even on paperboard with highly recycled content.

tesa is one of very few manufacturers in the market currently offering customers a paper-based tape solution for this application. The new tesa® 51344 marks the beginning of a series of product adaptations for the tesa® corrugated board design tape assortment.

"With this new product solution, we present our customers with a fully integrated and more sustainable solution for the production of packaging and cardboard shipping material. We manufacture tesa® 51344 without solvents and the paper used comes from controlled sources," says Frank Domann, Corporate Marketing Director of Industrial Markets at tesa. "The development of products that help promote sustainability is a strategically important goal for tesa. And we also want to support our customers and partners in achieving their own sustainability goals. With tesa® 51344, our customers may take advantage of a more sustainable product for their manufacturing process, while also improving the ecological balance of shipping boxes or envelopes."

To learn more about tesa, please visit www.tesatape.com.