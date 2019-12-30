Tape-Opening Device Offers Easy Opening of Board & Paper-Based Packaging

Building on the success of Rippatape – the original market-leading tape-based opening device for board and paper-based packaging – Essentra Tear Tapes has launched Rippatape X. The new tape delivers improved cross-tear performance for the easy opening of paper sacks within the food and industrial sectors and mailers and large cartons used in e-commerce and retail packaging applications.

Manufactured using a specialized 75 micron Monoaxially Orientated Polypropylene (MOPP) film, Rippatape X provides fast, safe and easy access to a pack’s contents, the company says. Importantly, its water-based adhesive solution does not impede the recycling of materials that it is applied to, ensuring both the tape and board can be processed through established recycling facilities.

Rippatape X removes the need for knives or any other sharp implements in the opening of packaging, reducing the risk of product damage or possible personal injury. Providing a clean and safe opening also ensures the product pack remains intact for any potential returns, avoiding the costs and impact on the environment from needing to supply extra packaging.

In addition, the tamper-evident nature of Rippatape X gives a clear indication if a package has been opened previously, providing brand and product protection for increased customer confidence.

Rippatape X has been designed to be easily applied to new and existing production lines at speeds of up to 450 meters a minute at the point of manufacture by using Essentra's custom-build applicators.