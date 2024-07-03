Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, is launching the latest addition to its popular portfolio of sustainable pre-made plastic bags - FlexiBag Reinforced: a range of innovative mono-PE-based, recyclable packaging solutions with improved mechanical properties.

Contributing to a circular economy, the FlexiBag Reinforced range is recyclable where collection facilities and recycling systems for PE films are in place. The bags have been created in-house by Mondi, leveraging its integrated value chain. This means the solutions can be tailored to different customers’ specific needs more cost-effectively.

Improved mechanical properties make the bag superior to previous versions – better puncture resistance, stiffness and sealability are guaranteed. The level of barrier protection can be adjusted, providing medium to high barriers against fat, oxygen and moisture while keeping the content fresh - making it ideal for the pet food industry.

With FlexiBag Reinforced, Mondi proactively meets future regulative requirements: a customized percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content can be added (based on mass-balance), significantly reducing the use of virgin plastics and promoting material efficiency by keeping materials in circulation.

Dirk Gabriel, COO Consumer Flexibles at Mondi, says: “Mondi recognizes the increasing emphasis on PCR materials driven by future regulative requirements and as a market leader in sustainable pet food packaging, we are taking every effort to secure sufficient upstream supply of PCR material for our customers. By working closely with our partners along the value chain we can understand the unique requirements of each customer and adapt accordingly to material efficiency and recyclability. With FlexiBag Reinforced, we are able to offer a solution that comes close to the material costs of conventional multi-material laminates for certain structures and at the same time offers recyclable packaging that gives our customers a competitive advantage in the market.”

mera’s ‘pure green’ dry pet food range

mera, a family-owned German pet food producer has successfully introduced FlexiBag Reinforced containing 35% PCR content for its 10kg packs of vegan dry dog food. The implementation process was smooth to manage as the FlexiBag Reinforced was suitable for mera’s existing machinery.

Enes Tajic, Purchasing Manager at mera, says: “We firmly believe that in nature, everything is inter-related. We are passionate about animal welfare - and part of that is a commitment to sustainability. Working with our long-term, trusted partner Mondi meant that these new dog food products will be packed in a way that enables us to continue to create harmony between our furry friends and their environment.”