Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, a leading converter in a variety of industries, has announced that Overnight Labels, its facility located in Farmingdale, New York, has received the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification. This location is focused on digital printing and, in particular, conventional and sustainable flexible packaging. SQF certification will allow the company to expand its nutraceutical, food, and beverage business.

Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF certification and quality standards are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain, including packaging. It is recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers as a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program.

“Even prior to our SQF Certification, we employed a strict QA protocol to ensure that every production facility in our group and every label we print meets our high standards,” said Overnight Labels’ General Manager Tom Spina. “This new accreditation, combined with our Platinum-level GMI certification, demonstrates the company’s commitment to the craft of label and package printing and adherence to the strict protocols required by certain industries. We are excited to work with new food brands and co-packers that share our quality, safety, and overall product excellence philosophy.”

Premium Label & Packaging Solutions was formed in 2021 to bring together a group of award-winning converters with decades of experience in the Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Beauty, Food & Beverage, and Household Product industries. Forming one company with redundant capabilities, a large fleet of state-of-the-art equipment, and market proficiency offers the personal touch of a small business with the infrastructure of a large organization and a unique quick-turn model that puts exceptional quality, speed, and customer service first. They supply pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, extended content labels, and flexible packaging to CPG companies nationwide.

To learn more about Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, please visit https://premiumlabelandpackaging.com/.