Constantia Flexibles, the third largest producer of flexible packaging worldwide, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Drukpol Flexo, a renowned packaging company based in Poland.

Drukpol Flexo, known for its exceptional printing and converting capabilities, has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality packaging solutions in the food and HPC markets for local and international customers. The acquisition of the company by Constantia Flexibles strengthens both companies' global reach and more sustainable product portfolio by investing in the growth of the European flexo printing platform.

"With the completion of this acquisition, we are excited to welcome Drukpol Flexo into the Constantia Flexibles family," said Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. "The addition of Drukpol Flexo's expertise and advanced technologies further strengthens our position as a global leader in flexible packaging. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to better serve our customers with a wider range of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions."



