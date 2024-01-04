One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") has announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the acquisition of Constantia Flexibles ("Constantia" or the "Company"), a leading global packaging manufacturer, from Wendel (Euronext: MF.FP), a European investment firm, Maxburg Capital Partners and other shareholders.

Constantia is a leading producer of flexible packaging and the partner of choice to more than 4,000 pharmaceutical, food and consumer goods customers worldwide. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the Company employs over 7,150 employees globally at 28 sites in 15 countries.

"We are thrilled that Constantia is officially a part of the One Rock portfolio," said Telmo Valido, Partner at One Rock. "This is a business already distinguished by a dedicated focus on its customers, and we look forward to contributing One Rock's industry and operational expertise to further support the Company's ongoing growth initiatives."

"Constantia's commitment to product innovation, sustainability and quality underscores its position as a market leader in the flexible packaging industry," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We look forward to working alongside Constantia's management team to enhance its operational capabilities and suite of packaging solutions to maximize its potential."

"Demand for flexible packaging is increasing, and Constantia continues to strive to provide leading products and service for our customers' growing needs," said Pim Vervaat, CEO at Constantia Flexibles. "As we enter this next chapter of growth, we look forward to collaborating with One Rock to continue to build on our success."

J.P. Morgan served as lead financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to One Rock on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Evercore served as financial advisor to Constantia.

To learn more about Constantia Flexibles, please visit https://www.cflex.com/.