Oliver Inc., a leading provider of highly customized, quick-turnaround, specialty packaging and marketing collateral solutions, has announced the acquisition of Tap Packaging + Design.

A leading manufacturer of custom folding cartons, Tap Packaging + Design serves customers in the food and beverage, beauty products, confection, health and wellness, and consumer goods markets.

Finalized on January 18th, 2023, the acquisition will allow Oliver to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position as the nation’s largest independent specialty packaging supplier.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tap team to the Oliver family” said Dan Rodenbush, President/CEO of Oliver. "Their diverse range of capabilities will allow us expand our product offerings and enhance our overall service for our customers.”

As Oliver's fifth strategic acquisition, Tap Packaging + Design will continue to deliver packaging solutions from its current location in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Oliver and Tap Packaging share similar core values and both companies have a passion for providing an exceptional customer experience,” said David Chilcote, Chairman of Tap Packaging + Design. “Partnering with Oliver increases our capacity, provides redundancy, and allows us to better leverage our combined scale to offer enhanced solutions for our customers.”

To learn more about Oliver Inc., please visit www.oliverinc.com.