As part of Global Pouch Forum’s lineup of presentations and discussions, John Meehan Jr., Product Development Manage, Bryce Corporation, shed light on Frito-Lay’s effort to create compostable flexible packaging for five different products specific to the Coachella Music Festival in 2023.

Bryce Corporation, an industry leader in film conversion and the production of innovative flexible packaging, was tasked with helping Frito-Lay develop a laminated flexible package that was certified industrial compostable, while also maintaining important barrier and sealing properties. The new packaging featured unique graphics that highlighted Coachella, and it also boasted an on-package assurance of its ability to be composted.

While the project was successful, Meehan Jr. did not shy away from discussing some of the challenges that came with developing the new packaging.

“With this being a new film, it is a little bit more sensitive and requires more attention to detail,” explained Meehan Jr. “The temperature resistance, the overall toughness of the film, the scratch resistance of the metal [is all different], so it’s really about watching what you’re doing and taking a keen focus on that film when you’re running it through your equipment.”

Other challenges included operator engagement and a limited access to composting facilities, but in the end, the packaging was completed and proven to be compostable, having specific success in closed loop venues and festivals, like concerts and sporting events.

“Frito-Lay has certainly put a lot of effort into developing this process, but they are definitely taking a ‘Tesla-like’ approach [to compostable films]. They invite anyone and everyone, competitors and non-competitors, to join in if this is a good fit for their product lines,” continued Meehan Jr. “Sustainability is a collaboration, not a competition.”

Meehan Jr.’s full presentation on Frito-Lay’s compostable packaging for Coachella is available on video by clicking here.