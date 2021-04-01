BNP Media Packaging Group has announced that the Global Pouch Forum, the longest-running flexible packaging event, will be presented 100% virtually June 8-10, 2021 due to the limits on in person gatherings in the state of Illinois. The trade show and conference will offer a great line up of speakers including consumer package good and industry experts who will be presenting on innovation, sustainability and developing markets, such as the cannabis industry.

“We look forward to providing the same valuable education, access to world class vendors and networking opportunities in a user friendly virtual environment. We have upgraded our virtual platform since our last event in September 2020 to give our attendees many new technical capabilities,” said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media’s Packaging Group. “The Chicago area, represents the heartland of U.S. packaging operations and our plan is to be back for a fully in person event at the Hyatt in Rosemont, IL June7-9, 2022.”

For the upcoming virtual event, dozens of speakers have already been confirmed to share their industry knowledge and provide insight into actionable solutions for attendees to implement at their organizations. Speakers include Linda Roman, Packaging Growth & Technology, Kraft Heinz Food Company; Todd Fayne, Associate Director, Global Snacks R&D, PepsiCo; Brian Flynn, Director, Industrials, William Blair; Ron Sasine, Principal, Hudson Windsor; and Mike Burns, VP Polyethylene Markets & Scott Newell, VP Polypropylene Markets, Resin Technology to name a few. In addition, leaders of several industry associations will present including Ron Puvak, Executive Director, Contract Packaging Association; Allison Keane, President & CEO, Flexible Packaging Association; and a representative from PMMI.

Thousands of packaging professionals have relied on the Global Pouch Forum to stay current on developments in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industry. Attendees will have access to Platinum Sponsor Dow; Gold Sponsors Amcor, Charter Next Generation (CNG), and Sonoco; and Silver Sponsors DNP, Hoffer, HP, Idemitsu Unitech and ZipPak as well as dozens of other exhibiting industry suppliers. For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Global Pouch Forum, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Registration for the event is now open at https://www.packagingstrategies.com/global-pouch-forum/registration-fees. Brand owners, manufacturers, co-packers, or retailers can register for $299 and industry suppliers for $599. There is complimentary registration for the virtual expo hall and sponsored sessions for brand owners, manufacturers, co-packers or retailers only.

Global Pouch Forum is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo taking place August 9-10, 2021 at Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI and Converter Expo South taking place February 23, 2022 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information, and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.