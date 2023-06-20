INDEVCO Plastics LLC, a member company of INDEVCO North America, announces its achievement of the SQF Food Safety Code Edition 9 Certification. Covering the manufacture of flexible packaging in rolls, extruded non-printed films, and shrink film, the certification recognizes INDEVCO Plastics’ unwavering dedication to implementing the highest standards in the manufacture of food packaging materials.

The SQF Code Edition 9, developed by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), is the latest benchmark in food safety and quality management. By successfully obtaining this certification, INDEVCO Plastics showcases its adherence to a comprehensive set of protocols and guidelines designed to protect consumers and ensure the safety and integrity of food packaging materials.

Chady Zablit, Chief Manufacturing Officer of INDEVCO North America, describes the achievement as a “significant milestone for our Longview, Texas, plant. It validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in food safety and underscores our commitment to delivering safe and high-quality food packaging materials."

To achieve SQF Code Edition 9 certification, INDEVCO Plastics underwent a rigorous evaluation of its manufacturing processes, systems, and procedures. The certification process encompassed a thorough assessment of critical areas, including food safety management systems to safeguard quality and safety of food packaging materials, allergen control measures, stringent packaging material traceability, proactive environmental monitoring, and supplier assurance.

INDEVCO Plastics Plant Manager, Rick Sepulveda, explains, “The SQF certification supports our strategy and purpose to enhance businesses and enrich lives. We’re very proud of our Longview team who put forth effort and dedication to achieve this certification and to enhance our packaging solutions portfolio for food applications. SQF complements our plant’s other certifications, which reflects our pledge of sustained quality assurance to customers and business partners.”

INDEVCO Packaging Solutions VP of Sales & Marketing, Demetri Papachristopoulos, concludes, “SQF Code Edition 9 certification strengthens our position as a trusted supplier in the industry. It is a testament that we aim to provide our customers with the safest and highest quality food packaging products that meet and exceed standards."



