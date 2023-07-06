Terinex Flexibles, a major supplier of flexible packaging films and solutions, and an OGM Holdings Group company, has signed up to take 46,000 sq ft at Dove Valley Park, an industrial and logistics development in Foston, South Derbyshire, United Kingdom. The development will complete its latest phase in January 2024.

The £8m premises will include production, warehousing and research and development facilities which Terinex will harness to more than double its current production capacity and create the most sustainable flexible packaging factory in the UK.

“Our new location for Terinex Flexibles will facilitate the further growth of our business and we are looking forward to adding to our team in South Derbyshire,” said Paul Wightman, group managing director of the OGM Group. “The new site will be more than double the size of our current factory and will accommodate new equipment, our expanding team and increased R&D capabilities to benefit our food, petfood and medical packaging customers.”

The scheme is being delivered by Dove Valley Park Ltd, a subsidiary of Clowes Developments; Leicestershire-based IMA Architects; CDS Engineers and employers’ agent Savills.

“This is our latest project with Clowes at Dove Valley Park, and we are proud to be playing our part in creating a thriving business location,” said Jack Mellor, associate at IMA Architects. “Being involved in the site, from the planning stage to completion, means we are able to create premises bespoke to the needs of the end user, something that was important to Terinex Flexibles.”

To learn more about Terinex Flexibles, please visit https://terinexflexibles.com/.