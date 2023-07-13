Pacificolor LLC, a leading US prepress and flexible packaging expert, has announced the appointment of Kenny Brooks as Vice President for Business Development in North America.

Brooks brings more than 33 years of expertise in the packaging prepress and print industry. He joins Pacificolor from SGS, where he served as Senior Business Development Manager.

He has a proven record of success in the industry, having held various positions in sales, marketing, and operations. He is well-versed in the latest technologies and trends in the flexible packaging industry and is highly experienced in developing and executing successful business strategies.

“We are thrilled to have Kenny join our team,” said Pacificolor CEO, Tim Hirsch. “He’s a highly motivated and experienced professional who is passionate in delivering the highest quality of service and helping clients achieve their goals. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and provide our clients with the best possible service.”

“Pacificolor is an ambitious, forward-looking company, focused on providing an exceptional, solutions-led service to add value to every customer’s bottom line,” added Brooks. “I’m delighted to join the team and looking forward to growing our presence inside the North American flexible packaging industry.”

Pacificolor is an industry leading, full-service premedia supplier and exclusive North American provider of the multi-award-winning flexible and corrugated screening technologies ProjectBlue and Vortex.

To learn more about Pacificolor, please visit https://www.pacificolor.com/.