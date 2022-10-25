Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Read as international business development manager with responsibility for global markets and a particular focus on Africa and South America.

“I’m working on servicing, understanding, and growing the international markets for KM. This includes understanding the customers’ business focus and how we can provide support in important areas such as sustainability agendas and trends within their sectors," Read said.

Read joined KM from Amcor, where he was sales manager (regional key accounts) UK & Ireland. His responsibilities there included managing a strategic growth plan, and close coordination with R&D, marketing and operations.

“We are delighted to have Matt on the team as we build on our global reach. I’m sure he will be a great success," KM’s managing director Frances Busby said.

Source: KM Packaging