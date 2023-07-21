Coesia, a group of companies specializing in innovative industrial and packaging solutions, will be participating at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 from Sept. 11-13 (Booth C-4400), focusing on automation and sustainability – fundamental pillars of the corporate strategy in Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation.

Coesia will be presenting several integrated equipment solutions at PACK EXPO, including a pouch machine with inline printing technology designed for pharma environments.

HAPA’S latest WEB 4.0 5D inline digital printing technology is integrated alongside the Enflex PH-11DX pouch machine. The WEB 4.0 5D is state-of-the-art for inline digital printing and inspection of continuous web packaging materials. It reduces project validation implementation efforts and risk, while also decreasing installation and commissioning efforts

Enflex’s PH-11 DX is a Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal (HFFS) machine for single, twin or strings of sachets. The machine operates from a single reel of flexible packaging material, forming the pouch, filling it with product, and sealing. The new powder dosing system is designed to meet high hygiene standards and is also compliant to 21 CFR part 11 requirements.

GREENMATION – Automation and Sustainability

GREENMATION is Coesia's response to the current trend prompted by consumer demands toward reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, while manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases.

"In this complex situation, Coesia believes that the answer to this profitability-threatening challenge lies in supporting a revolution in production which is capable of combining the principles of automation and sustainability in the industries of Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation," said Alessandro Parimbelli, Coesia Chief Executive Officer.

The Coesia booth at PACK EXPO will be structured into three areas (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation) where technicians and experts will present the latest solutions presented by the Group: ACMA, Atlantic Zeiser, CITUS KALIX, FlexLink, G.D, GF, HAPA, MGS, NORDEN, R.A Jones, and VOLPAK.



