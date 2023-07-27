The API Group and Accredo Packaging, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions in the food and consumer products markets, has welcomed Jonathan Quinn as its Global Vice President of Marketing and Sustainability. Formerly the Director of Market Development and Sustainability at Pregis,

Quinn will be joining as a member of the senior leadership team responsible for advancing the company’s film and flexible packaging businesses, known for their innovative first-to-market products. Accredo Packaging, Inc. is the first and only flexible packaging manufacturing facility in North America with LEED® Silver certification.

“With his extensive experience in market development and sustainability, we are confident Jonathan is going to elevate the awareness of our innovative packaging offerings along with taking our sustainability program to new heights,” said Hank Nguyen, Accredo Packaging’s founder and CEO. “His leadership will further strengthen our commitment to delivering unmatched value to customers and supply chain partners.”

Quinn brings with him a tremendous reputation within the flexible packaging industry, having previously led market segmentation strategy development and execution as well as sustainability at Pregis. Jonathan is also an active member of multiple industry boards like the Flexible Packaging Association, International Safe Transit Association, and the Clemson University advisory board for the College of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Science. He is a frequent conference speaker and podcast guest. Quinn holds degrees in packaging science and business from Clemson University.

“Joining the API Group is a tremendous privilege given their true leadership and unwavering commitment to sustainability,” Quinn stated. “I am looking forward to leading the API Group of companies into this next and what I believe will be its most exciting chapter.”

To learn more about Accredo Packaging, please visit https://www.accredopackaging.com/.