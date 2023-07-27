Ranpak Holdings Corp., a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, recently announced the North American launch of the Geami Wrap ’n Go™ converter, the latest evolution of the patented Geami portfolio that converts environmentally friendly paper into protective packaging for fragile items.

The Geami Wrap ’n Go, which was launched previously in the EMEA and APAC markets, expands on the recent launch of the Geami MS Mini™ to further strengthen Ranpak’s commitment to pack-in-store solutions, providing a smart alternative to plastic wrapping.

The compact, retail-focused Geami Wrap ’n Go solution is ideal for in-store packaging environments. The Geami Wrap ’n Go converter expands die-cut kraft paper into a protective 3D honeycomb structure, providing a unique and sustainable wrapping solution and an effective replacement for traditional air-bubble plastic packaging.

Geami Wrap ‘n Go locks angled paper cells together, so items can be wrapped securely without adhesive tape or cutting. The solution is characterized by an easy-to-use, quick setup, with a self-adjusting tensioning mechanism to ensure smooth and even expansion of the honeycomb paper with each use.

Wrap ‘n Go’s lightweight, portable, and modular design is an excellent fit for in-store applications. A small footprint, simple operation, and cost efficiency drive value for customers across the home furnishings, food & beverage, omni-channel retail, and electronics industries. It fits easily into a wide range of packaging environments, including front-of-store, and can be adapted to specific packaging needs, suiting different paper throughputs and converter placements.

“Geami Wrap ’n Go demonstrates our strong commitment to combining technology and design to transform protective packaging solutions,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “This latest innovation leverages modular design and portability to provide an excellent fit for low- to mid-volume applications, providing sustainable and cost-efficient protection while delivering an enhanced customer experience.”

For additional information about Geami Wrap ’n Go™, please visit https://www.ranpak.com/products/geami-wrap-n-go/.