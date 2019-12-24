Peanut Butter on Tap as Part of Supermarket's Plastic-Free Range

The Thornton’s Budgens store in Belsize Park in North London has introduced peanut butter on tap in a bid to slash plastic pollution. Shoppers will be able to buy reusable glass jars and fill them up with everyday essentials including peanut butter, milk and orange juice.

The move comes as Thornton’s Budgens launched its new plastic-free Unpackaged range of 200 products in collaboration with environmental campaign group, A Plastic Planet. Items on sale include loose pulses, beans, grains and seeds.

Visitors to the Camden store will also be able to choose from an extended range of vegan and gluten-free foods packaged in plastic-free materials.

Ethical Fairtrade coffee served in plastic-free cups will be offered. Shoppers will be able to buy plastic-free personal care products too, including loose soaps, shampoos and shower gels.

Last year Thornton’s Budgens worked with A Plastic Planet to introduce the world’s first Plastic Free Zones in its North London store. The Zones saw some 1,800 products traditionally packaged in plastic replaced with innovative alternatives including beechwood netting and coconut bowls.

In March this year, the business reported a 4% weekly sales increase on the back of the introduction of the zones.

Thornton’s Budgens Founder Andrew Thornton believes the move is set to be replicated by supermarkets across the world. “Last year we were blown away by the international reaction when we launched our Plastic Free Zones. The new Unpackaged range represents the evolution of this."