Mitsubishi HiTec Paper will be presenting new and proven coated specialty papers at Labelexpo Europe 2023 in Brussels from September 11-14. Visitors are cordially invited to experience thermoscript® thermal papers and jetscript® inkjet papers for label applications, as well as barricote® barrier papers for flexible packaging of food and non-food at booth 6A09.

The highlights on the Mitsubishi stand:

thermoscript thermal papers

PURE for LABEL is a new thermal paper without chemical developers for label applications. With a basis weight of 67 gsm, the paper offers high dynamic sensitivity and maximum resistance to environmental influences. The printed image can be archived for 40 years. The opaque functional layer reacts physically to heat so that the black layer underneath becomes visible and releases the printed image. The paper has a light grey color and is therefore easy to distinguish from standard thermal papers.

The thermoscript LL 77 series consists of thermal papers for Linerless labels in grammages of 55, 69 and 77 gsm. The phenol-free papers impress with maximum dynamic sensitivity and very good resistance to environmental influences. In addition, LL 77 thermal papers offer a special surface treatment for low silicone absorption.

jetscript inkjet papers

The inkjet paper jetscript GS 1062 (97 gsm) impresses with a particularly homogeneous semi-glossy surface and a high visual gloss. The special coated ink-receiving layer enables not only excellent color reproduction, but also a high color density even with dark shades. Thus GS 1062 enables brilliant photorealistic prints. The reverse side is perfectly matched to a self-adhesive finish. Applications include Facestock for demanding labels and large format printing.

The premium matt-coated inkjet paper jetscript MH 7086L with 70 gsm is suitable for applications in the label sector as well as in the large format segment. The optimized ink-receiving layer and the homogeneous, even surface enable particularly vivid, lifelike and brilliant colors - even with dark shades. The paper is also available as a heavier 90 g version.

barricote barrier papers

In the area of flexible food and non-food packaging, paper solutions are required that protect the packaged goods, the environment and the consumer. barricote barrier papers with combinable barriers against water vapor, grease/oil, oxygen/aroma and mineral oil migration are paper-based and recyclable. The papers are 100% free of plastic films, extruded polymers, laminates and fluorocarbons. Whether bags or wrapping papers, with barricote WRAP and LINER as well as the new PACK 75, the packaged goods are safely protected.

All papers shown are of course available FSC® or PEFC certified.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Paper, please visit www.mitsubishi-paper.com.