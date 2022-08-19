The company’s portfolio of extrusion coating and liquid coating machinery technology will be promoted. From scale-up to production, Davis-Standard offers customized polymer film manufacturing and extrusion coating equipment for modern multi-layer film label materials. Expertise in multiple solution coating technologies, terminal equipment, overall line configuration, and pilot line validation for paper, film, adhesives, and release coatings. Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are reliable, environmentally friendly and offer a high return on investment. All equipment is backed by robust aftermarket support, parts availability and customer service. For more information prior to the show visit
Davis-Standard at Labelexpo
August 19, 2022
This article was originally posted on www.flexpackmag.com.