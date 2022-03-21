Davis-Standard’s extrusion and converting teams look forward to their first annual PTXPO (Plastics Technology Expo), March 29 – 31, in Rosemont, Ill. Located in booth #4106.

Steve DeAngelis, Davis-Standard’s vice president of sheet, fiber, foam and reprocessing, will give a presentation on Wednesday, March 30, from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. in the Plastics Processing Technology Theater. His talk entitled, “Introduction to the XP Express® Active Gravity Touch (AGT),” will outline the design advantages of Davis-Standard’s new rollstand for processors of both rigid and flexible packaging. DeAngelis will compare the AGT model to conventional rollstand designs and describe the benefits of AGT’s increased automation and roll control. The presentation will include a discussion on upstream extruder arrangements, requirements for sheet versus film process, and advantages of various roll orientations.

Following is a summary of highlights for Davis-Standard product groups represented at the show.

In blown film, Davis-Standard has seen steady demand for solutions in high-barrier food packaging, agricultural films, geomembrane, stretch film, printing and laminating films, flexible packaging, collation shrink films, and stretch hooders. For films that require enhanced clarity and flexibility, Davis-Standard offers the Aquafrost® water-quench system. Other options include industry-leading Vector® air rings, DSB® feedscrew designs, Streamlined Coextrusion Die (SCD®), and Optiflow and Vertex dies, each designed to process specific films.

Davis-Standard’s cast film group supports customers in hand and machine wrap, CPP films, barrier films, consumer and medical packaging, food packaging, and lab-scale equipment. Davis-Standard offers high barrier cast film capabilities for diverse barrier structures for seven, nine, eleven, or more layers. Extruders are mounted on a platform above the casting unit, and technology can be engineered to support a range of resins, including PA, PE, mPE, PP, PET, EVOH, and tie structures. Processors can attain finished web widths from 2000mm to 3600mm, line speeds up to 150 meters per minute, web thickness from 75 to 300 microns, and a max roll diameter of 1200mm.

Specific to pipe, profile, and tubing, Davis-Standard will market its newly introduced SHO (Super High Output) extruder. As the latest addition to Davis-Standard’s groove feed product line, the SHO extruder delivers outputs 20 percent higher than existing groove feed models. Designed with a compact footprint, it is engineered with an improved feed section and high-performance, energy-efficient DSB® barrier screw. This is especially beneficial for high-viscosity HDPE applications such as pipe extrusion, where lower melt temperatures, reduced power consumption, and improved energy efficiency are essential.

In sheet, Davis-Standard is excelling in high-output packaging, industrial thick sheet, appliances, and medical markets. A recent addition to the company’s sheet portfolio is the XP Express®- AGT (Active Gravity Touch) roll stand, which is the focus of Steve DeAngelis’ presentation. This design supports the full range of sheet and cast applications and is available in three options depending on requirements. Each has a fully automated multi-roll gap nip, individual roll speed and temperature control, enhanced heat transfer, and an adaptable pull-roll design. This is augmented by a four-point Y-axis and traverse X-axis control to further support operator functionality. Uniform cooling on both sides, double polishing capabilities, reduced web stress, and consistent web orientation and thickness control foster high-quality, flat sheet with desired clarity.

One of Davis-Standard’s most exciting developments is the launch of its DS Activ-Check™ system. DS Activ-Check™ is an Industry 4.0 platform for continuous monitoring, preventative maintenance and mobile alerts. DS Activ-Check™ uses analytical tools based on long-term cloud data storage, along with process and equipment technology algorithms, to help management and production teams identify and improve product quality and line productivity.

Davis-Standard’s aftermarket services continue to be instrumental in supporting customer success. This includes performance audits to determine potential upgrades to improve output rates, processing efficiency, and bottom-line profitability. In addition, Davis-Standard’s ability to service equipment for nearly every extrusion and converting application, plus non-Davis-Standard brands, is advantageous to customers worldwide. This includes an extensive spare parts inventory, timely 24/7 customer service, global technical capabilities, and rebuild and retrofit services.

For more information prior to the show, visit www.davis-standard.com. Schedule an appointment to meet with a team member at the show: https://info.davis-standard.com/schedule_a_meeting_ptxpo