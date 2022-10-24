The die, which was tested and proven at Davis-Standard’s lab in Fulton, N.Y., is three to five times faster than previous heated die bolt type systems. The new APC uses a direct motorized bolt adjustment for instant modification versus slower responding heaters used in current thermal bolt models.

“The Prodigi die, when integrated with Davis-Standard’s control system, is able to achieve APC control specification in a few minutes compared to more than 10 minutes when using a heated die bolt, depending on the situation. We look forward to demonstrating these results to the industry and integrating the Prodigi die into our machinery portfolio,” said Rick Keller, Davis-Standard’s vice president of market development for converting systems. “Being the process control system integrator of EDI/Nordson in this endeavor as well as other vendors for major developments enables us to deliver value-added technology to our customers.”

The technology behind the outstanding performance of the Prodigi die system will be presented at 3:30 p.m. each day for the duration of K at Davis-Standard’s exhibit in Hall 16, Booth A43.