R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has announced it is expanding its labels production capacity with the installation of four new presses in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities across the U.S.

The presses will deliver faster total throughput, enhancing efficiency and flexibility to support clients’ diversified needs. All presses are expected to be fully operational by midyear 2024.

Two ETI flexo presses will be outfitted to vertically integrate face and liners paper to create pressure sensitive label stock.

One Mark Andy P9 flexo press will produce variable image labels.

One Mark Andy digital hybrid press will be installed to allow RRD to serve clients in a more rapid environment to address their ever-changing needs.

This expansion comes amid a booming eCommerce market. According to Statista, eCommerce revenue is expected to grow by 51% in the U.S. between 2024 and 2029, with revenue expected to surpass one trillion U.S. dollars. With this sustained growth comes increased demand for variable imaged labels, enabling RRD to provide end-to-end solutions to a range of clients of many sizes and locations.

“The market is constantly changing, and with our highly connected, global network we remain committed to investing in the right technology to meet our clients’ evolving label needs,” said Lisa Pruett, President, Packaging and Labels Segment at RRD. “Speed to market, high-quality products, and strong partnerships are important to our clients – we continue to keep those priorities top of mind.”

Additionally, RRD is opening a new state-of-the-art label quality lab to support clients by thoroughly evaluating and developing products ahead of production. The center will offer paper analysis, adhesive properties testing, accelerated aging and exposure analysis, printability, and most other testing procedures related to the label industry. The lab is expected to be operational by early May 2024.

These investments emphasize RRD's continued focus on providing its clients with a variety of cost effective, high-quality labels that leverage the latest technology for speed and efficiency.




