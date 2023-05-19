Better Earth Compostable Products, a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 2 and 3 Taco Clamshells and the expansion of its team with several new hires, dedicated to helping clients achieve and surpass their sustainability objectives.

The innovative 2 and 3 Taco Clamshells are designed to provide a convenient, eco-friendly solution for enjoying on-the-go tacos. Crafted from unbleached bamboo fiber, these 100% compostable and environmentally responsible containers are free of PFAs, wax, and plastic linings, making them a superior and sustainable choice for foodservice packaging.

The freezer-safe, soak-proof design ensures tacos remain fresh and delicious during transit, while the containers compost in just two to four months in a commercial composting facility, leaving no waste or harmful residues behind.

Key Features:

All-natural, PFAS-free bamboo fiber that is oil and grease resistant

Versatile and flexible, with two and three holder options

Made of FDA compliant, food-grade material

Proprietary designs enable better opening with locking lid snaps over a better fitting clamshell

Fully compostable and complies with ASTM standards (BPI certification pending)

Suitable for hot and cold foods, from tacos to hot dogs, cannoli, sushi, lobster rolls

Custom 4-color printing is available

Better Earth’s industry-leading custom printing capabilities are also available to customize the branding of the new 2 and 3 taco clamshells, enabling food service operators, restaurants, taco trucks and everyone in between the ability to own sustainability in their own style.

In addition to bringing innovative new products to the Better Earth portfolio, the company is excited to bring on new team members who bring valuable experience and expertise to the company's mission, focused on reinforcing the circular economy through spearheading sustainability efforts throughout the supply chain.

The new team members include:

Jarrod Durrence , Human Resources Manager, has over 20 years of Human Resources experience, across multiple industries. Jarrod brings over 20 years of diverse Human Resources experience, covering staffing, training, benefits, incentives, recognition, and compliance for organizational initiatives. In addition, he has proven success in developing and implementing compliance for all forms of organizational initiatives.

Rob Landingham , Account Manager, is an accomplished sales professional with 10 years of experience in the Molded Fiber industry within the foodservice distribution and processor channels. Known for his strategic thinking and innovative ideas, Rob has made significant contributions in this field that have been widely recognized. Rob has continuously strived for excellence, continuously enhancing his skills and embracing new technologies to drive business growth. He is passionate about the Molded Fiber industry and takes pride in producing high-quality products that are environmentally friendly in his quest to rid our planet of single-use disposable plastics.

Bryan Shanley, Account Manager, has 10 years of Account Management and Development experience in the CPG and Foodservice industries. Bryan brings experience that covers customer management, new business development, project management, negotiations, and training.

“The addition of these talented individuals to the Better Earth team demonstrates our commitment to providing quality packaging solutions and services to customers that address our industry’s most pressing environmental concerns,” said Better Earth CEO Joseph Bild. “With their expertise and shared passion for environmental advocacy, we are confident in our ability to grow our brand, raise awareness of our mission, and promote our sustainable products to consumers and businesses.”

The new 2 and 3 Taco Clamshells will be launched across North America in the next two months, and samples will be available at the new Better Earth booth #1473 in the South Hall at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Ill., from May 20-23.



