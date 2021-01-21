Davis-Standard, LLC says it will market total solutions encompassing product capabilities and support services at booth #R11, Hall 10 during Chinaplas 2021, April 13-16, in Shenzhen, China. After so many COVID-19 show cancellations, the team says it looks forward to reconnecting with customers and the greater plastics community. The company says that its global aftermarket services and equipment technology for sheet, foam, blown film, thermoforming, pipe, profile and tubing, cast film, extrusion coating and liquid coating will be promoted.

Specific to Asia, Davis-Standard’s high-output systems for medical tubing, cast film, blown film and extrusion coating have been used for medical and packaging applications. The company adds that its installed base continues to grow, as do vertical opportunities in aftermarket upgrades and optimization of lines to improve performance. This includes opportunities for more efficient processing, reduced waste and long-term sustainability to support profitability and better products.

Davis-Standard (Suzhou) Machinery, Co., Ltd. is said to be central to the company’s customer focus and expansion in Asia. Developments in the areas of machine building and assembly, inventory and aftermarket services, field service engineering and installation at customer sites have been essential to supporting customers. Suzhou is also the site of R&D capabilities for testing rigid and flexible packaging products. In 2019, Davis-Standard added a 35,000-square-foot (3,251-square-meter) facility near the existing Suzhou shop to house control panel assembly and provide warehousing.

Davis-Standard says it will highlight its dsX flex-pack 300S during the show. This single station extrusion and lamination line is a collaboration between Davis-Standard’s design teams in the U.S., Germany and China, and it is built at the Suzhou facility to meet the requirements of the Asian flexible packaging market.

The company says the unit is advantageous for converters as it accommodates the pricing, machine footprint, output and key technical attributes demanded by Asian customers. The 300S can support web widths from 650 to 1,350mm, and it is engineered for processing rates up to 300 meters per minute for paper, film and aluminum foils with direct gravure primer coating and coextrusion lamination stations. Hallmarks of the line are said to include consistent end-product quality, greater uptime and productivity, reduced waste and application versatility.

Smart factory solutions will also be presented as plants worldwide move toward greater efficiency.

The company says it has incorporated interconnectivity and functionality via the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to analyze real-time KPI’s and enable alarms or action prompts via a machine control system. This system, the DS Activ-Check, is designed to monitor key parameters of a converting line (extruders, laminators, casting section, coaters, unwind, winders) to provide early notifications of potential failures and valuable data for process improvement using configurable dashboards.

Booth visitors can expect to find information on every Davis-Standard product line, including equipment technology from recent acquisitions. Maillefer has delivered wire and cable and pipe and tubing equipment on a global level, complementing the FPVC medical tubing and coextrusion applications supported by the Suzhou location. This includes pipe and tube systems for automotive, heating and plumbing, irrigation, medical, micro-duct, offshore and custom lines. Adding Brampton Engineering has further supported regional infrastructure for blown film applications. Thermoforming Systems LLC (TSL) has enabled Davis-Standard to offer solutions in sheet extrusion, tooling, automation, and granulating to support thermoforming applications, such as cold drink cups/lids, fast food take-out containers, clamshells and noodle bowls, fruit punnets and coffee pods. Most recently, the addition of Deacro

Industries has increased equipment options with high-performance slitting, rewinding and roll handling equipment for the converting process of paper, film and foil materials.

Visit https://davis-standard.com/event/chinaplas/ for more information about Chinaplas; and visit www.davis-standard.com for more information about Davis-Standard.