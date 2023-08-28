ProAmpac, a leading global flexible packaging company, will preview a new curbside recyclable high-barrier paper packaging application for dry food during its PACK EXPO media briefing, at 3 p.m. Monday September 11, 2023 - Lower Hall, booth SL-6356 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This is one of the latest products that ProAmpac has introduced since PACK EXPO 2022. In fact, since last year’s PACK EXPO, the company has met its own goal of developing at least one sustainable alternative for 100% of their products.

During the briefing next month, ProAmpac will feature its competitive differentiators like IDEA, DASL, MAKR, LEAD, CIC and Bridge. Attendees will learn about the company’s active and intelligent packaging called ProActive Intelligence, its 2023 ESG report, the company’s value-added services and its customer-focused strategy, as well as the newest in ProActive Sustainability®.

Journalists will learn about ProAmpac’s CIC, the Rochester, N.Y.-based location for product development, testing and rapid prototyping, allowing customers to bring their products to the industry faster, improving their revenue and reducing their innovation expenses.

To learn more about ProAmpac please visit https://www.proampac.com/en-us/.