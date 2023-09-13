Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, has announced it has received ISCC Plus certification through the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) at three of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe. This certification allows kp to utilize any chemically recycled raw material using mass balance and will directly support kp’s use of chemically recycled polymers.

Successful ISCC Plus certification has been achieved at kp’s manufacturing sites in Montabaur, Germany, and both Gordonsville, and Rural Retreat, Virginia, USA. The certifications are integral and will allow kp to utilize chemically recycled polymers, such as Eastman’s medical grade Eastar Renew resin in the production of select Pentamed® Medical Device films.

“By utilizing chemically recycled polymers like Renew for our medical device films, we are not only reducing the burden on virgin raw materials, we are also supporting the successful diversion of waste that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated,” explained Tom Priewe, Product Manager for Medical Device Films. “kp is thoroughly committed to expanding its medical device films presence globally, by offering new, novel products to the market.”

“This is a significant step forward in our commitment to produce more certified, recycled content films,” added Kirstin Hedin, Vice President of Product Line Management & Marketing. “The investment also responds to continued demand for sustainable options from our medical device film customer base. Our commitment to sustainability focuses on incorporating more recycled content into our recipes along with designing products for recyclability. We will continue to develop solutions that drive circularity by collaborating with key supplier partners.”

