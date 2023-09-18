Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has launched a new and more sustainable sleeve packaging, created to replace conventional plastic shrink wrap around 1.5 liter sparkling soft drink multipacks produced by Coca-Cola HBC in Austria and keep them secure. Mondi’s Hug-IT, which keeps six bottles together during transportation, is made of Mondi’s Advantage SpringPack Plus, crowned by Guinness World Records as the strongest paper in the world.

The Hug-IT sleeve has high tensile strength and incomparable stretchability, so it can be trusted to wrap around the six bottles tightly, keeping them upright and held together during transit – from factory site, to retailer, to the consumer’s home. It will secure 1.5-liter PET multi-packs of the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Mezzo Mix brands and will be sold in retail outlets throughout Austria. Hug-IT is an innovative solution, and Advantage SpringPack Plus is currently the only paper on the market offering such unique capabilities while being strong enough to hold the bottle bundles together as final Hug-IT solution.

Advantage SpringPack Plus is 100% kraft paper made from wood that is FSC® Certified (with the license code C012179) as being made with responsibly sourced fibers, and recyclable in existing paper recycling streams, as paper has one of the highest recycling rates among packaging materials in Europe (82% within the EU) and is convenient to dispose of for consumers.

The Hug-IT solution has taken three years to complete, from conception through to planning, trialing, and getting the product onto shelf. Its development involved a number of Mondi’s divisions and cross-segment collaboration, making the most of the company’s expertise in paper packing and converting and creating more sustainable, technically advanced solutions. The sleeves are engineered on automated machinery provided by Krones, a technology group and service provider for the beverage & liquid food industry, whose swift installation and close collaboration with Mondi made the process smooth and efficient. Expert teams from Mondi, Coca-Cola HBC and Krones worked closely together to meet the challenges related to required strength and stretchability of the paper.

“The careful use of resources and recyclable materials is one of the most important pillars in our sustainability strategy and plays a central role in the design of the sustainable packaging mix for the Austrian market,” said Felix Sprenger, Supply Chain Director at Coca-Cola HBC Austria. “With the introduction of our new solution, which is unique in the world to date, we will be able to reduce material use by a further 200 tons of plastic per year in the future. It was a pleasure to work with Mondi and our other partners to jointly walk the talk contributing to a circular economy."

“Our approach is paper where possible, plastic when useful - and the shrink wrap solution that is used for bundling bottles across continents and industries provides the ideal opportunity to put that into practice,” added Silvia Hanzelova, Sales Director Speciality Kraft Paper at Mondi. “By producing a paper as strong as this, we are able to replicate what the plastic shrink wrap does, delivering secure and safe transportation of multipacks with our Hug-IT paper sleeves that reduce plastic use.”