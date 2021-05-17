Coke has announced new 2021 summer packaging for Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20-oz bottles. Each bottle will feature the on-package tagline “Open for Summer,” as well as a poem for designed to engage consumers around summer moments and to “encourage them to embrace the joy and uplift that makes the season unforgettable.” There are 24 poems in total, and six of the 24 poems can also be found on fridge packs and on 24-oz, 1L and 2L bottles.

Available beginning on May 17 through August 8 everywhere Coca-Cola products are sold, the new packaging launches alongside the “Summer Tastes Better” campaign, which celebrates how summer rituals taste better with an ice-cold Coca-Cola in hand.

Visit www.coca-colacompany.com for more information.