There’s nothing better than relaxing with the refreshing taste of Coca‑Cola. But, sometimes, you might want something a little bit stronger.

The unique and familiar flavor of Coca‑Cola has cemented its status as one of the most popular mixers in the world. So, with dark spirits making a comeback and cocktail and mixer drinks more popular than ever, we’ve put the great taste of Coca‑Cola to the test.

Coca‑Cola Signature Mixers is our exciting range of crafted mixers specially designed to be enjoyed with dark spirits. With four flavors expertly crafted by some of the world’s most innovative mixologists, you will discover the magic of a whole new Coke taste sensation.

Packaged in a sleek Hutchinson glass bottle (a nod to the silhouette of the first-ever Coca‑Cola bottle), these are the four amazing flavor combinations for you to sample:

Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Smoky Notes, by Max Venning: An intensely aromatic blend with smoky hints, this mix brings nuanced dimension to deep, spiced rums and bold, premium whiskies. Ylang, ambrette seed and dried fruit, which inhabit the top layer, are balanced with an elegant base of warm brown spices; Peru Balsam and amber.

Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Spicy Notes, by Adriana Chía and Pippa Guy: With a warm introduction that gives way to a fiery finish, this Signature Mixer is a sophisticated and complex blend. Citrusy lime, ginger, spicy jalapeño, fragrant rosemary and aromatic jasmine combine to create a mixer with a considered balance of zest and earthy flavors that pairs beautifully with spiced rums, aged / gold tequilas and spicy or sweet whiskies.

Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Herbal Notes, by Antonio Naranjo: A delightfully floral, crisp and tart mix, this Signature Mixer was developed to deliver fresh and herbaceous notes for the discerning palate. Balancing refreshing notes of lemongrass with the earthy tones of dill seed and tagetes, it is an inviting mixer with a refreshing, simple profile that pairs beautifully with amber whiskies and most types of rum.

Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Woody Notes by Alex Lawrence: Crafted from a subtle blend of earthy patchouli, citrusy yuzu and aromatic basil, this Signature Mixers has a tart, light and refreshing profile, with a hint of warmth. These elements, expertly blended, combine to elegantly enhance the mellow wood and sweet tropical flavors of golden rums and smoky to woody whiskies.

Mix it up and try something new today! Perfect for when you want to unwind and catch up with friends, our Signature Mixers are the ultimate drinks accessory. Look out for them in-store and discover the bold and subtle flavors made possible thanks to the great taste of Coca‑Cola.

