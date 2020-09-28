Coca-Cola brand Peace Tea is encouraging its fanbase to “Speak Your Peace” in the upcoming election through a partnership with Vote.org., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to simplifying political engagement and increasing voter turnout by offering registration and educational resources.

“Peace Tea believes in paying it forward, and in the power of kindness and doing the right thing for those around you,” said Danielle Fisher, director, Refreshment Tea Brands, Coca-Cola North America. “In the context of this election – which is taking place in what has been such a monumental year – we believe in bringing young people together in a peaceful way to use the power and influence of their voices, individually and collectively. This partnership with Vote.org is a great way to drive political engagement in a nonpartisan way.”

Now through Election Day on Nov. 3, consumers can use their smartphone to scan the sip & scan icon on any can of Peace Tea and unlock a custom mobile landing page powered by Vote.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to simplifying political engagement and increasing voter turnout by offering registration and educational resources.

Eligible voters will be able to check their registration status and register to cast a ballot, as well as access other educational resources and state and local deadlines. Consumers not yet old enough to visit the polls can “pledge to register” to sign up to receive a text on their 18th birthday with details on how to register to vote in their first election.

The brand is distributing a limited run of commemorative Peace Tea “Just Peachy” cans featuring the signature Peace Tea hand spelling out the word “VOTE” in tie-dyed lettering to social media influencers and journalists. The traditional flavor has been transformed to “Speak Your Peach” on the promotional cans, which are not available for purchase.

To encourage voter turnout in its own house, the brand has also allowed all employees to take Election Day off.