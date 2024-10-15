I thoroughly enjoyed pulling together this year’s Women in Packaging feature – my second since assuming the role of Chief Editor of Packaging Strategies.

For starters, I have been privileged to meet some of these outstanding packaging professionals in person. Also, some of the professionals featured this year have made valuable and insightful editorial contributions to Packaging Strategies in recent months. And I would be remiss not to give a shout out to those who brought to my attention outstanding women packaging professionals that I was not aware of.

A common theme this year is the often central role of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) when it comes to considering a career in packaging. Following are some Q&A excerpts that drive this point home.

“I chose to remain in the packaging industry because it is integral to every facet of our lives,” says Dana Austin , IWK North America General Manager. “It was fascinating to discover how many people were unaware of the engineering and innovation that goes into the everyday products they use. For instance, ensuring that a laundry detergent spout dispenses liquid at the precise flow rate is a complex science. This realization, coupled with the dynamic nature of the industry, solidified my decision to build my career in packaging.”

"I've always been drawn to engineering and the intricacies of how things work," says Jessica Fischer, Parts and Service Manager, OMV Technologies, USA. "The plastics machinery business is the perfect place to apply that passion, as it intersects with so many different industries. That variety and the constant innovation in the field are what made me stay in the industry—and continue to inspire me every day."

Amy Phinney, Market Manager, NOVA Chemicals, notes: "There is still a considerable gender gap in STEM careers in general, so naturally we see this spill into the packaging industry. Because of this divide, we must work harder to get more women interested in pursuing STEM educations and training, to begin with. From there, it's important to raise the profile of packaging careers, so that we can entice more STEM-educated women to pursue opportunities in this industry."

Check out what inspired these six outstanding professionals to pursue careers in packaging and what advice they have for young women considering doing the same.

