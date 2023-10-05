In this year’s focus on Women in Packaging, we share several inspirational stories – stories that might just encourage other women to pursue a career in packaging.

One involves a woman who started her career in packaging at the front desk as a receptionist and then eventually climbed the ranks to Director of Sales Operations.

Another story involves a woman in Brazil who started her career with Dow as a chemical engineer. Still with the company 25 years later, she now plays a key role in global marketing and circular & renewable solutions.

This year’s featured packaging professionals also offer their thoughts on how to get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging.

In the words of Juliane Hefel, PPG general manager, Specialty Coatings and Materials: “To a young person, packaging may not sound interesting. But as professionals, we know that it is a very sexy industry. Think brand recognition, product security and more. From sleek and eye-catching designs, to making a positive impact on the environment through waste reduction, reduced carbon emissions and recyclability, the opportunity for an interesting and challenging career in packaging is endless.”

Check out these packaging professionals’ amazing personal experiences and invaluable insights regarding the role of women in packaging: