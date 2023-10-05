Amy is a seasoned professional with 25 years of experience in the packaging industry and currently serves as the Director of Sales Operations for Hughes Enterprises, an Envoy Solutions Company. Throughout her career, Amy has held various key positions within Hughes, including Customer Service Manager, Equipment Project Manager, and Marketing Manager, among others, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of both the internal infrastructure of packaging distribution and outside sales strategies. Recognized for her exceptional contributions, Amy has been honored with the Champion of the Year Award in 2016, 2020, 2022, and 2023, as well as the President's Award in 2020, by the Packaging Distributors of America (PDA) of which she is a long-time member and currently serves as co-chairwoman of the PDA Member Council. She has recently been elected to a 2-year term on the Envoy Solutions Sales Advisory Board. Her dedication and expertise have played a crucial role in driving the company's success and fostering companywide advancements.

What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

My journey in the packaging realm began at our front desk as the receptionist. The advice I received on that very first day, “No matter where you are, keep learning”, has been my guiding light throughout my career, even up to today as I celebrated my 25th anniversary with Hughes Enterprises, an Envoy Solutions company. This philosophy has paved the way for my diverse path, encompassing various roles that have all contributed to my current achievements.

After starting my career as a receptionist, I quickly learned the importance of leaving a lasting first impression on customers and the fine art of multitasking efficiently. My journey evolved to Purchasing and Procurement, where I learned the intricacies of vendor management, supply chain dynamics, and the art of negotiation. My next role was Customer Service Management, which helped craft my motivational skills, followed by a position as an Equipment Project Manager, which underlined the significance of strategic project plans and disciplined timeline management. Then, my time as a Marketing Manager refined my ability to craft messages tailored to resonate with our customers and prospects. Today, as the Director of Sales Operations, I draw from this skillset to drive our company's growth.

I stayed in packaging because it was an industry that was very interesting to me. Every day is different. We are very focused on helping manufacturers and other distribution companies with continuous process improvement, and in turn, I get the honor to learn how these amazing companies run and how products are made and brought to market in so many ways. It’s fascinating.

Why are women important in packaging?

In the packaging industry, a significant portion of our roles revolves around production, operations, and engineering, which for many years has traditionally been a more male-oriented position. Women's contributions offer a diverse perspective and viewpoint of the distribution, manufacturing, and design process. Creating an environment that actively encourages a broader range of viewpoints and influences in processes undoubtedly paves the way for improved products and services.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

Initiating early educational programs in S.T.E.M. for girls establishes the understanding that they belong in these fields. The rise of social media and networking groups for women in packaging enhances connectivity and showcases positive role models, which is particularly valuable for younger women embarking on their careers.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

I encountered a career obstacle while progressing from a conventional support role to a leadership position traditionally held by men. Not only did I face this internally, but customer-facing as well. In some cases, males in high-level operational roles were more comfortable working through projects with other males. I was often discouraged when I became aware of the substantial time needed to establish my value as a woman. I was fortunate to have supportive management dedicated to role enrichment and ongoing personal advancement to help overcome these challenges.

How can women support other women?

Establishing a strong networking group for ‘Women in Packaging’ holds immense potential, offering mutual support for career advancement within our existing roles and the pursuit of new opportunities in our industry. Sharing insights into overcoming barriers and navigating challenges will undoubtedly strengthen our own strategies.

Central to this network's essence would be fostering support, encouragement, continuous education, and personal growth to collectively empower its members.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

I would love to have a conversation with my 25-year-old self and tell her that having self-confidence and the ability to assert yourself are crucial qualities for success in any field, especially in male-dominated industries. Speak up, speak your mind, and do not be afraid to be the one doing the talking.

Encouraging these qualities from a young age can make a significant difference in how individuals navigate their careers and achieve their goals.





Go Back to Main Article