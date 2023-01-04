Having only recently assumed the role of Chief Editor at Packaging Strategies, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself.

Despite having covered a wide range of industries during my 25+ years in B2B publishing, I see a tremendous amount of industry cross-over when it comes to the big issues facing decision-makers.

In the late ’90s, I wrote about the fresh produce industry. Even then, the tremendous waste stemming from non-reusable pallets was a huge concern, and industry leaders began to address it. CPG also figured prominently in my reporting in those days, especially with the explosion of “meals-to-go” marketing at retail. I made on-site visits to produce packers and reported on new technology and advancements in packing machinery. Additionally, I made use of my fluency in Portuguese, once serving as an interpreter for a Brazilian entrepreneur checking out extruding equipment in Kansas City.

I then switched to covering a different commodity — petroleum and its numerous derivatives. Over the years, the transition to transportation fuels with a lower carbon footprint became a major component of my reporting. Similarly, I am well aware of the issues of sustainability facing the packaging industry and the tremendous strides being made in that area.

It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to focus on this fascinating industry, to focus on the people and companies who are addressing the industry’s challenges head-on, to feature those who are on the cutting edge of marketing, materials and machination. And if my first few weeks in this position are any indication, it’s going to be a heck of a lot of fun, too.





Brad Addington

Chief Editor, Packaging Strategies

(248) 227-4727

addingtonb@bnpmedia.com



