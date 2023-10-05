Juliane Hefel is general manager of PPG’s specialty coatings and materials business. Ms. Hefel has 20 years of experience and is a proven leader of successful international organizations with the strategic vision and passion necessary to create unique, competitive advantages. She holds a master of arts degree in translation studies from the University of Vienna. A native of Austria, Ms. Hefel moved to the United States in 2017 after serving in roles based in Germany and China. She speaks three languages.

What was your first job in packaging?

Interestingly, this my first direct role in the packaging industry, though I have nearly two decades of experience in marketing and sales in metals, automotive and OEM. As general manager of PPG’s Specialty Coatings and Materials business, I oversee a global team of research, manufacturing, marketing and sales for a specialized product portfolio. PPG TESLIN® substrate, for example, is a high-performance synthetic paper commonly used for labels and tags, and print materials. From industrial product identification and shipping labels for hazardous materials requiring GHS compliance to track and trace labels for food and pharmaceuticals, Teslin substrate is an ideal solution for durable and secure tag and pressure sensitive label applications. Teslin substrates have been around for more than 30 years, but the packaging industry continues to adapt. We are constantly looking for new ways for this quality product to bring value to our customers and the end-consumer. For example, packaging engineers value Teslin substrate for its microporous structure which allows it to be used as a breathable membrane for a wide range of applications, including novel packaging solutions that allow moisture and gas transfer. When incorporated into food packaging, this seals in freshness and extend the shelf life of food, helping in the battle against food waste. It can help other packaging applications where off-gassing or breathability are required to function, like mushroom grow bags.

Why are women important in packaging?

Women are absolutely critical in the packaging industry. They bring a diverse set of experiences, thought-processes and perspectives that otherwise would be missing. In packaging, one of the most critical elements is innovation, especially as it relates to sustainability innovations. How can we develop packaging that uses less material, but still perform? How can we make it more sustainable, without compromising quality? In order to solve some of these challenges, we need the broadest, most diverse teams, and women are a critical component of that.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

To a young person, packaging may not sound interesting. But as professionals, we know that it is a very sexy industry. Think brand recognition, product security and more. From sleek and eye-catching designs, to making a positive impact on the environment through waste reduction, reduced carbon emissions and recyclability, the opportunity for an interesting and challenging career in packaging is endless. It’s critical that manufacturers in particular invest in the next generation of female STEM professional through hands-on science demonstrations in the classroom, scholarships for students pursuing STEM, collaborating with higher education to develop curriculums that foster women and diverse student successes. It also helps women to see other women in packaging roles, as they can visualize themselves doing it, too.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

Data shows that girls begin to lose interest in math and science at a young age, as early as 11. According to the American Association of University Women, only 21% of engineering majors and 19% of computer science majors are women. The AAUW believes that this is due to gender stereotypes, male-dominated cultures, fewer role models and math anxiety.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career?

I experienced a situation early in my career that created a decisive moment when I recognized and acted on my right to have boundaries and build trust in myself and my instincts. This has led me to embrace change as an opportunity, rather than a barrier, step into roles in new areas of business and navigate complex, global organizations.

How can women support other women?

I am very passionate about women empowering other women. When one of us rises, we all rise. Women can support other women by ensuring they have a voice in meetings, giving them visibility with upper-level leadership, encouraging them to apply for jobs (and giving the hiring manager a glowing recommendation). Personally, I champion for women and underrepresented minorities moving into leadership roles, STEM fields and manufacturing, and I’m proud to be a part of PPG’s Women’s Leadership Network.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

If you’re already in the packaging industry, find a person who you admire. It doesn’t need to be a woman. Look for someone whose leadership style, personal brand and results you’d like to emulate. Then, ask that person for coffee, and have a conversation about the industry and your career. Mentorship doesn’t need to be a formal agreement. It is a two-way relationship whereby you learn from them (seek advice, counsel, input), and they learn from you. (P.S. If you ask a person to meet you over coffee, and they say no, you don’t want them to be your mentor.)

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

I would tell her to not be afraid to take bold decisions and embrace change as an enabler. There are fantastic opportunities waiting for you out there after every turn you make.





