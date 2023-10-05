Sherry Washburn is Business Unit Manager – Supplies at Videojet Technologies Inc. where she is responsible for general management and P&L of the supplies product lines to ensure quality, profitability, growth and strategic leadership on a global basis. She has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Purdue University, an M.S., Chemistry from Loyola University Chicago, and an M.S., Operations & Technology Management from the Illinois Tech Stuart School of Business

What was your first job in packaging?

Technical support at Videojet.

What made you stay in the industry?

It’s fascinating technology, and I’ve been able to form great relationships with smart and interesting people.

Why are women important in packaging?

Women are important in all fields. Women are smart and capable and should pursue careers that interest them and that utilize their strengths and experience.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

It’s all about exposure and support. We need to get young women and girls interested and excited about the packaging industry and show them that help, support and education are accessible.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

I don’t know the gender demographics of the packaging industry, but the more young women and girls we expose to the opportunities available within the industry and support their development, the more that number will grow.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

I didn’t know what I would be doing when I started 30 years ago or where this path would take me. As a scientist, I want to know what the path looks like at the onset, so not knowing and lacking career definition were barriers for me. Life is what happens while we are busy making plans. I feel very blessed and fortunate to have had this career and couldn’t be happier with my current position.

How can women support other women?

Women, men, everyone should give back to the next generation. The way we all support the next generation is as unique and individual as each of us. Offer a kind word. Listen. Volunteer. I enjoy volunteering with programs that support girls that are my daughter’s age, like GEMS. I also work with younger women at Videojet on projects and make sure their voices are heard, offer advice, let them take the lead and let them know I have their back if needed. I enjoy explaining inkjet chemistry to my younger or non-scientific colleagues. To whom much is given, much is required.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

Finding a mentor is hard; everyone is so busy. One thing that I’ve done that was useful, and I wish I’d done more, is ASK. Schedule a short meeting with a potential mentor and ask them a question like, how could I be more effective? Write down everything they say, thank them, and then do it again.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

Speak less. Listen more. Seek out mentors. Enjoy life more.





