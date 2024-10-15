What was your first job in packaging? What made you stay in the industry?

I joined James Cropper in 2015 in an administrational role, before moving to customer service in 2017.

I was then able to transfer into Packaging Project Management in 2020, specialising in the luxury sector. This experience has taught me so much about packaging papers and the technical, aesthetical and functional requirements of consumers and brands.

The most rewarding part of working in the packaging industry is building relationships with our clients. I feel very privileged to collaborate with such prestigious brands as Chloe and Swarovski. Developing a bespoke paper with a luxury brand is always exciting because you know how much packaging is valued in reflecting the brand image and providing the very best experience for customers. I always get a thrill as a consumer when I spot the products in stores, knowing I played a part in the brand journey.

Why are women important in packaging?

As in any industry, it is vital to have a diverse workforce offering different perspectives within packaging. Ensuring the female voice is heard throughout the process of designing and manufacturing packaging means the end creation has a broader appeal. We are also paving the way for the younger generation to work and excel within packaging and secure the future of the industry.

How can we get young women and girls interested and excited about a career in packaging?

Raising awareness of packaging as a career and educating women and girls of the excellent opportunities offered is so important. We must create an inclusive environment where women are welcomed and encouraged to pursue careers in all areas of the packaging industry. I’d always recommend having a mentor or a role model as a great way to share advice and build confidence for young women wanting to start or progress their career in packaging.

Why aren’t there more women in the packaging industry?

The packaging industry, especially within the manufacturing side, can be seen as a male dominated environment, which is potentially intimidating for women of all ages. This is changing, however, and there are more and more women rising through the ranks and becoming well-known for their influence in the packaging industry. Personally I look up to my colleague, Tricia Hartmann, the Global Lead for Luxury Packaging at James Cropper, for her impact and the possibilities she creates for women like me.

What has been the most significant barrier in your career in packaging?

Initially, I found it difficult to connect with consumers and designers from my position as a junior member of the team because I didn’t have decades of experience in consumer behavior and trends. But by immersing myself in the packaging work, including attending exhibitions and trade shows and networking, I have built a wealth of knowledge around industry trends, brand needs and consumer requirements. It’s such a vibrant, innovative arena that I find I’m learning every day.

How can women support other women?

There is power to be gained through working together. Whether it’s in your own workplace or through trade shows, I encourage women to reach out, speak to one another, share experiences and learnings and seek opportunities to help one another progress. I’m always open to hear from other women who want to connect.

Any advice on how to find a mentor?

Begin by looking at your immediate colleagues and identify those you admire and respect. Book in coffee chats or ‘walk and talk’ meetings and ask questions — look for someone who you feel a connection with and can be honest with. Pay attention to their story and look for moments of inspiration. Outside of the workplace, there are often mentoring opportunities provided with courses or educational programmes. Don’t be afraid to ask – most people welcome the opportunity to share their experiences, listen and give advice.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

Have more confidence in the work you produce and don’t compare yourself to others. We’re all on our own journeys. Believe in your ideas and don’t be afraid to challenge just because you are younger than your colleagues. Your perspective is valued.